Last week, I wrote about catching a supply chain attack on a WordPress plugin called Widget Logic. A trusted name, acquired by a new owner, turned into something malicious. It happened again. This time at a much larger scale.

30+ Plugins compromised 31 Closed by WordPress.org 8 months Backdoor dormant before activation 6 figures Paid on Flippa for the portfolio

A client reported a security notice they found in wp-admin.

Ricky from Improve & Grow emailed us about an alert he saw in the WordPress dashboard for a client site. The notice was from the WordPress.org Plugins Team, warning that a plugin called Countdown Timer Ultimate contained code that could allow unauthorized third-party access.

I ran a full security audit on the site. The plugin itself had already been force-updated by WordPress.org to version 2.6.9.1, which was supposed to clean things up. But the damage was already done.

The malware was hiding in wp-config.php.

The plugin’s wpos-analytics module had phoned home to analytics.essentialplugin.com , downloaded a backdoor file called wp-comments-posts.php (designed to look like the core file wp-comments-post.php ), and used it to inject a massive block of PHP into wp-config.php.

The injected code was sophisticated. It fetched spam links, redirects, and fake pages from a command-and-control server. It only showed the spam to Googlebot, making it invisible to site owners. And here is the wildest part. It resolved its C2 domain through an Ethereum smart contract, querying public blockchain RPC endpoints. Traditional domain takedowns would not work because the attacker could update the smart contract to point to a new domain at any time.

The forced update did not clean wp-config.php WordPress.org’s v2.6.9.1 update neutralized the phone-home mechanism in the plugin. But it did not touch wp-config.php. The SEO spam injection was still actively serving hidden content to Googlebot.

I used backup forensics to pinpoint the exact injection window.

CaptainCore keeps daily restic backups. I extracted wp-config.php from 8 different backup dates and compared file sizes. Binary search style.

wp-config.php file size across 8 backup snapshots Nov 1, 2025 3,346 bytes Jan 1, 2026 3,346 bytes Mar 1, 2026 3,345 bytes Apr 1, 2026 3,345 bytes Apr 5, 2026 3,345 bytes Apr 6, 04:22 UTC 3,345 bytes Apr 7, 04:21 UTC 9,540 bytes

The injection happened on April 6, 2026, between 04:22 and 11:06 UTC. A 6-hour 44-minute window.

The backdoor was planted 8 months before it was activated.

I traced the plugin’s history through 939 quicksave snapshots. The plugin had been on the site since January 2019. The wpos-analytics module was always there, functioning as a legitimate analytics opt-in system for years.

Then came version 2.6.7, released August 8, 2025. The changelog said, “Check compatibility with WordPress version 6.8.2.” What it actually did was add 191 lines of code, including a PHP deserialization backdoor. The class-anylc-admin.php file grew from 473 to 664 lines.

The new code introduced three things:

A fetch_ver_info() method that calls file_get_contents() on the attacker’s server and passes the response to @unserialize() A version_info_clean() method that executes @$clean($this->version_cache, $this->changelog) where all three values come from the unserialized remote data An unauthenticated REST API endpoint with permission_callback: __return_true

That is a textbook arbitrary function call. The remote server controls the function name, the arguments, everything. It sat dormant for 8 months before being activated on April 5-6, 2026.

The plugin was sold on Flippa.

This is where it gets interesting. The original plugin was built by Minesh Shah, Anoop Ranawat, and Pratik Jain. An India-based team that operated under “WP Online Support” starting around 2015. They later rebranded to “Essential Plugin” and grew the portfolio to 30+ free plugins with premium versions.

By late 2024, revenue had declined 35-45%. Minesh listed the entire business on Flippa. A buyer identified only as “Kris,” with a background in SEO, crypto, and online gambling marketing, purchased everything for six figures. Flippa even published a case study about the sale in July 2025.

wponlinesupport.com domain registered. Team begins building WordPress plugins. Countdown Timer Ultimate published on WordPress.org by anoopranawat. essentialplugin.com domain registered. Company rebrands from WP Online Support to Essential Plugin. Revenue declines 35-45%. Minesh Shah lists the entire business on Flippa. Buyer ‘Kris’ acquires Essential Plugin for six figures via Flippa. New essentialplugin WordPress.org account created. Last commits by the original wponlinesupport account. Author headers changed. First commit by essentialplugin account. Version 2.6.7 plants the unserialize() RCE backdoor. Changelog lies: ‘Check compatibility with WordPress version 6.8.2.’ essentialplugin.com WHOIS updated to ‘Kim Schmidt’ in Zurich, with a ProtonMail address. Backdoor weaponized. analytics.essentialplugin.com begins distributing malicious payloads to all sites running these plugins. WordPress.org Plugins Team permanently closes all 31 essentialplugin plugins in a single day. WordPress.org forces auto-update to v2.6.9.1 across all sites. Adds return; statements and comments out the @$clean() backdoor line.

The buyer’s very first SVN commit was the backdoor.

WordPress.org closed 30+ plugins in a single day.

On April 7, 2026, the WordPress.org Plugins Team permanently closed every plugin from the Essential Plugin author. At least 30 plugins, all on the same day. Here are the ones I confirmed:

Accordion and Accordion Slider — accordion-and-accordion-slider

Album and Image Gallery Plus Lightbox — album-and-image-gallery-plus-lightbox

Audio Player with Playlist Ultimate — audio-player-with-playlist-ultimate

Blog Designer for Post and Widget — blog-designer-for-post-and-widget

Countdown Timer Ultimate — countdown-timer-ultimate

Featured Post Creative — featured-post-creative

Footer Mega Grid Columns — footer-mega-grid-columns

Hero Banner Ultimate — hero-banner-ultimate

HTML5 VideoGallery Plus Player — html5-videogallery-plus-player

Meta Slider and Carousel with Lightbox — meta-slider-and-carousel-with-lightbox

Popup Anything on Click — popup-anything-on-click

Portfolio and Projects — portfolio-and-projects

Post Category Image with Grid and Slider — post-category-image-with-grid-and-slider

Post Grid and Filter Ultimate — post-grid-and-filter-ultimate

Preloader for Website — preloader-for-website

Product Categories Designs for WooCommerce — product-categories-designs-for-woocommerce

Responsive WP FAQ with Category — sp-faq

SlidersPack – All in One Image Sliders — sliderspack-all-in-one-image-sliders

SP News And Widget — sp-news-and-widget

Styles for WP PageNavi – Addon — styles-for-wp-pagenavi-addon

Ticker Ultimate — ticker-ultimate

Timeline and History Slider — timeline-and-history-slider

Woo Product Slider and Carousel with Category — woo-product-slider-and-carousel-with-category

WP Blog and Widgets — wp-blog-and-widgets

WP Featured Content and Slider — wp-featured-content-and-slider

WP Logo Showcase Responsive Slider and Carousel — wp-logo-showcase-responsive-slider-slider

WP Responsive Recent Post Slider — wp-responsive-recent-post-slider

WP Slick Slider and Image Carousel — wp-slick-slider-and-image-carousel

WP Team Showcase and Slider — wp-team-showcase-and-slider

WP Testimonial with Widget — wp-testimonial-with-widget

WP Trending Post Slider and Widget — wp-trending-post-slider-and-widget

All permanently closed. The author search on WordPress.org returns zero results. The analytics.essentialplugin.com endpoint now returns {"message":"closed"} .

This has happened before.

In 2017, a buyer using the alias “Daley Tias” purchased the Display Widgets plugin (200,000 installs) for $15,000 and injected payday loan spam. That buyer went on to compromise at least 9 plugins the same way.

The Essential Plugin case is the same playbook at a larger scale. 30+ plugins. Hundreds of thousands of active installations. A legitimate 8-year-old business acquired through a public marketplace and weaponized within months.

I patched every affected plugin in my fleet.

WordPress.org’s forced update added return; statements to disable the phone-home functions. That is a band-aid. The wpos-analytics module is still there with all its code. I built patched versions with the entire backdoor module stripped out.

I scanned my entire fleet and found 12 of the 26 Essential Plugin plugins installed across 22 customer sites. I patched 10 of them (one had no backdoor module, one was a different “pro” fork by the original authors). Here are the patched versions, hosted permanently on B2:

# Countdown Timer Ultimate wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/countdown-timer-ultimate-2.6.9.1-patched.zip --force # Popup Anything on Click wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/popup-anything-on-click-2.9.1.1-patched.zip --force # WP Testimonial with Widget wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/wp-testimonial-with-widget-3.5.1-patched.zip --force # WP Team Showcase and Slider wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/wp-team-showcase-and-slider-2.8.6.1-patched.zip --force # WP FAQ (sp-faq) wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/sp-faq-3.9.5.1-patched.zip --force # Timeline and History Slider wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/timeline-and-history-slider-2.4.5.1-patched.zip --force # Album and Image Gallery plus Lightbox wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/album-and-image-gallery-plus-lightbox-2.1.8.1-patched.zip --force # SP News and Widget wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/sp-news-and-widget-5.0.6-patched.zip --force # WP Blog and Widgets wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/wp-blog-and-widgets-2.6.6.1-patched.zip --force # Featured Post Creative wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/featured-post-creative-1.5.7-patched.zip --force # Post Grid and Filter Ultimate wp plugin install https://plugins.captaincore.io/post-grid-and-filter-ultimate-1.7.4-patched.zip --force

Each patched version removes the entire wpos-analytics directory, deletes the loader function from the main plugin file, and bumps the version to -patched . The plugin itself continues to work normally.

If you have an Essential Plugin plugin I did not patch, you can do it yourself.

The process is straightforward with Claude Code. Point it at this article for context, tell it which plugin you need patched, and it can strip the wpos-analytics module the same way I did. The pattern is identical across all of the Essential Plugin plugins:

Delete the wpos-analytics/ directory from the plugin Remove the loader function block in the main plugin PHP file (search for “Plugin Wpos Analytics Data Starts” or wpos_analytics_anl ) Bump the Version: header to add -patched Zip and install with wp plugin install your-plugin-patched.zip --force

Check your wp-config.php The malware appends itself on the same line as require_once ABSPATH . wp-settings.php; so it is easy to miss with a quick glance. If your file is significantly larger than expected (the injected payload adds about 6KB), the site was actively compromised and needs a full cleanup beyond just patching the plugin.

The WordPress plugin marketplace has a trust problem.

Two supply chain attacks in two weeks. Both followed the same pattern. Buy a trusted plugin with an established install base, inherit the WordPress.org commit access, and inject malicious code. The Flippa listing for Essential Plugin was public. The buyer’s background in SEO and gambling marketing was public. And yet the acquisition sailed through without any review from WordPress.org.

WordPress.org has no mechanism to flag or review plugin ownership transfers. There is no “change of control” notification to users. No additional code review triggered by a new committer. The Plugins Team responded quickly once the attack was discovered. But 8 months passed between the backdoor being planted and being caught.

If you manage WordPress sites, search your fleet for any of the 26 plugin slugs listed above. If you find one, patch it or remove it. And check wp-config.php.